ANYGEN CO.,LTD bio-venture of Exenatide Acetate Sequences and fields of applications

ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first bio-venture company in Gwangju and Jeonnam province. It has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology that was developed independently since its establishment in 2000. Based on this, we have localized peptide biomaterials, which had previously relied on imports, and are making efforts to advance into the global market based on superior quality and price competitiveness. In 2016, it was listed on the KOSDAQ based on its proprietary peptide biomaterials and new drug development technology.

A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. Anygen co., ltd. Is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care. Provide a wide range of high quality peptides that the customer desires. A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care. In addition, ANYGEN CO., LTD. has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

Synonyms:

(D-Ser(tBu)6,Azagly10)-LHRH

Exenatide Acetate

Exendin-4 (exenatide), a 39-amino acid peptide originally isolated from the salivary glands of the Gila monster (Heloderma suspectum), differs from exendin-3 only in two positions close to the N-terminus. Application of exenatide causes an increase in acinar cAMP without stimulating amylase release. As an incretin mimetic, exenatide acts as agonist of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor. As GLP-1, though with prolonged activity, exenatide augments the postprandial production of insulin and suppresses secretion of glucagon. For this reason, exenatide has found use as a medication of diabetes II. This product is offered under Bolar Exemption. Generic Peptides Manufacturer in Korea

Sequences:

H-His-Gly-Glu-Gly-Thr-Phe-Thr-Ser-Asp-Leu-Ser-Lys-Gln-Met-Glu-Glu-Glu-Ala-Val-Arg-Leu-Phe-Ile-Glu-Trp-Leu-Lys-Asn-Gly-Gly-Pro-Ser-Ser-Gly-Ala-Pro-Pro-Pro-Ser-NH2 acetate salt

Fields of applications:

Type 2 diabetes

Are you looking for a Research Peptide drugs Manufacturer in Korea and Peptide Biomaterials Drugs Products in Korea? Ganirelix Acetate Based on our accumulated technology and know-how for over ten years ANYGEN has established various synthesis methods for peptide characteristics, and the composition and length of amino acid, scale, and the synthesis method that is characterized by customer’s request are selected.