Maisense to Showcase Smart Cardio Monitoring Solution at MEDICA 2018

Hsinchu, Taiwan Nov 7th, 2018 – Maisense, an innovative startup, devoted to stroke prevention, announced its attendance at the MEDICA 2018, in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 12th to 15th. Besides showcasing its solution on Stand B26, Hall 11, the company will also present at the “Taiwan Biomedical Solution Spotlight” in room 814, Hall 8B, as well as a presentation at MEDICA Connected Healthcare Forum.

Over 5,000 exhibitors from almost 70 countries are expected to attend MEDICA and digital medicine remains a leading topic this year. Maisense is honored to be part of this distinguished gathering to showcase their achievements in cardiovascular care.

Maisense is keeping pace with the current trend. Bach Chen, Vice President of business development, Maisense, will deliver an insightful presentation titled “A mobile device to take multiple cardiovascular parameters simultaneously” at the MEDICA Connected Healthcare Forum on November 15th. The MEDICA Connected Healthcare Forum provides a platform for showcasing innovative Internet of Things solutions that are transforming the healthcare industry. “We are excited to share this telecardiology system which is to simplify the measurement procedure for patients,” said Bach Chen.

Not only does Maisense improve the processes of measurement through the palm-sized “Freescan” device, but it also enables patients to easily manage their own health by monitoring and analyzing their own vital signs using the intelligent “myFreescan” App. Patients can observe many features on myFreescan, such as a trend view for historical blood pressure measurements, artery age, AFib/ arrhythmia screening, and ECG/pulse waveform viewing. If the patient has activated this feature, an instant doctor”s advice can be sent through the Patient Care System if further care is needed. Maisense is the world”s first company to provide an all-in-1 solution to screen the top 3 causes of stroke: arterial stiffness, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation in single device

How important the monitoring of these values is for early detection and which devices can be used for measurements explains Prof. Dr. med. Med. Thomas Wendt, who also mentions Maisense Freescan as an easy-to-use device, without the need of additional applying electrodes on the patient”s chest, in a recent broadcast of “Service: Gesundheit” in ARD (minute 00:17 in the video, available in the ARD library).

The myFreescan APP has been selected as one of the 10 finalists in the 2018 MEDICA APP Competition. “This recognition as a top 10 finalists fuels our commitment to provide patients and doctors with a better way for chronic disease management and stroke prevention,” said Benjamin Chiu, CEO, Maisense. The MEDICA APP Competition is not only awarding stand-alone-apps, but rather wellthought-out overall solution for the day-to-day use of patients, doctors and clinics. The top ten solutions will be presented at the MEDICA Connected Healthcare Forum, Hall 15C24 on Nov. 14 from 3pm.

Maisense is honored to also have been selected as one of the most innovative manufacturers and solution providers for the “Taiwan Biomedical Solution Spotlight” in room 814, Hall 8B, on Nov. 14. Maisense will be on the stage to demonstrate the cardiovascular solution and seeking opportunity for further cooperations. The company is looking for both partners to grow its European channel as well as for Digital Health SI (System Integration) partners.

In addition to product demos for Freescan, myFreescan and the Patient Care System, the Maisense experts are available on Stand B26, Hall 11 to discuss atrial fibrillation detection and the latest results of clinical studies in Europe and Taiwan.

Freescan is now available in Germany at Mindtec(https://www.mindtecstore.com/Maisense-Freescan-Cardiovascular-Monitor) and ME Health CHECK(https://www.mehealthcheck.de/maisense-freescan-bestellen/16/freescan-ihr-persoenliches-blutdruckmessgeraet-zur-herz-kreislauf-kontrolle?c=16). Maisense is looking for distributors in European Union, Asia, and Middle East.