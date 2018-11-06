Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Size, Trends Analysis, Outlook and Innovation Forecast to 2025

6th November, 2018- The increasing demand for productivity, system integration, cost reduction, and increasing efficiency of work is expected to drive the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market growth. Reducing medication errors, within the pharmacies thereby providing additional time to pharmacists for patient care is attributed as the major driving factor for the market growth over the forecast period.

Pharmacy automation system is a mechanical system that executes tasks without human interference in healthcare industry. Pharmacy automation system improves the efficiency of resource utilization and medication distribution by integrating different departments such as nursing, laboratory, medication records and imaging. These systems provide efficient care to the patients by preventing medical errors and adverse drug events by checking the correct dosage. Pharmacy automation is evolving as a sophisticated technology, and pharmacists need to be educated and trained in order to effectively monitor these automated systems.

The high demand and requirements for safety, accuracy, industry standards, coupled with competency in the pharmaceutical industry by manufacturers, healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and consumers is expected to play a significant role in growth of Pharmacy automation systems market. Increase in life expectancy, ageing population, and a significant paradigm shift from centralized to decentralized pharmacies. Moreover the need for reducing medication errors, by increasing the efficiency of work within the organization, thereby improving productivity, are attributed as the major reasons to encourage the development of the pharmacy automation market.

Pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a robust rate due the progression of better healthcare facilities and technologies. Proper administration of medicine should be carried out in order to measure its success rates. These systems are expected drive medication management, by providing right medication dose to the patient at appropriate time. This factor is expected to be a major challenge of healthcare management and can be overcome by adopting pharmacy automation systems.

Based on types of technology the Pharmacy automation system market can be segmented into table top counters, automated packaging, dispensing, labeling systems and medication compounding. The automated medication dispensing system is expected to be the largest market segment owing to the increasing demand for timely and automated dispensing of medicine to patients. This system provides computer monitored storage, tracking, recording of medical work, and dispensation more efficiently. These dispensing system can work on several patients at a single time simultaneously thereby allowing the medical practitioner to provide the medicines accurately.

