IT Operation Analytics Market 2018 Global Growth, Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Size by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The application segment comprises of real-time log analytics, application performance management, infrastructure management, network and security management, and others. Real-time analytics sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global IT operation analytics market. This market share is owing to the consistent increase in the log and machine-generated data which needs real-time analysis to provide faster, efficient, and innovative ways of log analysis. Adoption of real-time log analytics applications possesses a high priority for organizations to improve efficiency and reduce operation time.

IT operational analytics helps in increasing operational efficiencies, providing better capacity planning, reducing MTTR/MTTI by up to 70% and also helps in growing the overall business efficiency. IT operations analytics helps in automating the process of collecting, organizing, and identifying patterns in highly distributed, diverse and fast-changing service and application data. This aids in identifying problems faster and improving IT system performance. Operational analytics provides the right information, at the right time. It also allows the users to quickly focus their efforts on solving the problems and reducing the time required to do the same.

The global IT Operation Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 26 billion at a CAGR of over 39% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

• Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Evolven Software Inc. (U.S.)

• ExtraHop Networks (U.S.)

• VMware Inc. (U.S.)

• Prelert Inc. (U.S.)

IT operation analytics Market Segmentation:

The global IT operation analytics market is segmented by technology, organization size, deployment, application, and vertical. The deployment segment is classified into the cloud and on-premise. The on-premise sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the IT operation analytics market.

This is owing to the primary concern of ensuring privacy and security of the organizational data. Also, migration of data from a legacy system to a different deployment mode is bit troublesome and may result in various problems such as loss of data integrity, loss of data confidentiality, and incompatible data formats among other factors.

Regional Analysis:

The global IT operation analytics market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing amount of data being generated owing to growing adoption of mobiles and social media, BYOD in organizations, and increasing applications of the internet of things across various industry verticals.

