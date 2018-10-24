Global VoIP Providers Market Industry: Global Market Size,Growth,Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

VoIP

Voice over internet protocol (VoIP) provider is a type of software uses an IP network to transmit phone calls and other messaging.



In 2017, the global VoIP Providers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global VoIP Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VoIP Providers development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nextiva

RingCentral

Verizon

8×8

Jive

Viber

Dialpad

Grasshopper

Cisco

Avaya

MiCloud

Aircall

MiVoice

Vonage

Loop

Shoretel

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Based

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VoIP Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VoIP Providers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VoIP Providers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

