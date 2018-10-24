Global Bottled Water Market research report, Segmentation, Analysis, Forecast, Leading Players, Growth Analysis, Size : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Bottled Water Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 Including: Natural (Spring+Mineral – Still, Spring+Mineral – Sparkling) Bottled Water, Treated (Packaged Drinking Water – Still, Packaged Drinking Water – Sparkling, Flavored – Still, Flavored – Sparkling, Functional Water) Bottled Water. Covering: Danone S.A., Coca-Cola Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Nongfu Spring Limited, Tingyi Holdings Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this domain in a more auspicious manner for attaining the highest share across the globe includes Yangshengtang Co. Ltd, Ting Hsin, China Resources beer holding Co., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, Hua Run, Tirta Bahagia Group, Sinar Sosro, Bisleri, Suntory, Kirin, Asahi, Spritzer Bhd, F&N Foods, Coca Cola, Danone, Nestle, PepsiCo, Sweire Coca Cola, Vittel, Fiji Water, La Croix, Highlan Spring, Valser Service, S. Pellegrino, Narzan, Borjomi, Starzinger, Preblauer, Gasteiner Mineralwasser GmbH, Grupo Edson de Queiroz, Lindoya, ivess, FEMSA, Aguas CCU-Nestle Chile SA Cervecerias Unidas, Les Eaux Minerales d’Oulmes, Societe des Eaux Minerales du Cameroun, Coca-Cola South Africa (PTY) Ltd, Nestle South Africa, Chamonix and several others. Moreover, on the basis of packaging, plastic bottle was the largest sector in the global bottled water market whereas, by pack size, 1,501.0 ml and above was the largest sector in the bottled water market across the globe.

In the recent trend, undoubtedly, the population has become more aware related to the health care products which majorly include beverages such as non-alcoholic. The key players of bottled water are indulged in purifying and bottling water, and then distributing and marketing it for commercial purpose and use in personal. Whereas, the End Users for the bottled water group establish both off-trade and on-trade consumption that involve retail consumers and institutional. The retail consumers can buy bottle water from several retail or food facility formats meanwhile, the institutional customers such as offices, restaurants and hotels purchase bottled water from distributors and wholesalers. With the growing demand for bottles water the market is growing more actively across the globe. On the basis of product type, the packaged drinking water-still has been the major sector in the bottled water market across the globe.

The consumers of bottled water are increasing more actively by adopting the new products with the significant health benefits. Moreover, the key players are doing innovative packaging of bottled water which lead the market growth across the globe which majorly includes highly reputed regions such as Asia Pacific region, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. Whereas, the bottled water market in Asia-Pacific region is the largest across the globe by volume. This is currently has about 42.5% share of the global bottled water market. In America, the bottled water market is accounting the second largest market share in the world by volume.

With the effective working of key players and effective research and development lead the market growth more significantly. Therefore, in the coming years it is expected that the market of bottled water will grow more significantly across the globe over the decades.

