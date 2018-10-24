E-SIM Card Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global E-SIM card market is rising steadily due to the several advantages of E-SIM card over conventional SIM cards. E-SIM card allows changing mobile network operator at a few clicks, a feature distinct to them. For instance, ability to switch network providers over the air in machine to machine systems such as smart meters and connected cars has substantial advantages in terms of reducing logistics and operational costs.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/e-sim-card-market.html

The compact design of E-SIM and standardization of technical specifications for Embedded SIM technology is another distinct feature that sets E-SIM cards apart from conventional SIM cards. This is because Embedded SIM technology is standardized by Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, which comprises more than 800 mobile operators worldwide. Further, compact design of E-SIM cards is advantageous to original equipment manufacturers for increasing the battery size or to provide additional storage in electronic devices.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global E-SIM card market to rise at a healthy 13.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market is anticipated to display an opportunity of US$14,613.1 mn by 2025 increasing from US$4,095.6 mn in 2016.

In terms of application, the global E-SIM card market has been segmented into machine to machine (M2M), wearable and companion devices, smartphones, and tablets and laptops. The segment of M2M, among these, contributed the leading revenue contribution in 2016. M2M is further sub-segmented into connected cars, utility, and others. Of them, connected cars is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 15% between 2017 and 2025 backed by the rising adoption of E-SIM card in the automotive industry for weather information and infotainment.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27668

The commercialization of Embedded SIM for smartphones is expected in 2019. The segment is expected to rise at a robust CAGR of 26.3%between 2019 and 2025.The key segments into which the global E-SIM card is divided based on geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. In 2016, Europe stood as the leading revenue generation region and is expected to display substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The supremacy of the region is due to the favorable government initiatives for the implementation of “Industry 4.0” technology and solutions. The U.K., France, and Germany are the leading revenue contributors to the Europe E-SIM card market.