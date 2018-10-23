Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2026

Rise in fitness activities will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global licensed sports merchandise market till 2026. Active participation in the fitness activities is seen across the world over the years by numerous individuals to improve their fitness levels. Activities such as camping and outdoor activities are gaining increased popularity which has raised the spending on sports merchandise like sports equipment, clothes, and footwear. Also, the market is also witnessing the launch of licensed merchandise by different sports players.

The licensed sports merchandise market is experiencing steady growth owing to the increase in health awareness and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. The increased participation of women in sports activities is another driving factor for the high demand licensed sporting merchandise.

Growth in the licensed sports merchandise industry is driven by rise in number of sporting leagues across North America specifically in the U.S. Future growth in the licensed sports merchandise market is anticipated to be fuelled by the innovation and development of more attractive and stylish sports apparel and sports accessories. Retail sales of licensed sports goods based on sports events and leagues has experienced steady growth in the past few years and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. With improved economic conditions, consumers are expected to spend lavishly on licensed sports goods to support their favorite sports team in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany and the U.K.

Report Provides company market share analysis of key players operating in the licensed sports merchandise industry. Some of the key players in this market include VF Corporation, Nike Inc., Fanatics, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., Sports Direct International plc., Hanesbrands Inc., and Under Armour, Inc.

