Dental Treatment Consumables Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

Europe continues to lead the Dental Treatment Consumables Market share during 2018-2023.

The European region is dominating the Dental Treatment Consumables Market in terms of revenue and is projected to reach $2.77 billion by 2023, followed by Americas and Asia-Pacific. Demand for dental treatment consumable products is growing at a fast pace in the European countries, mainly owing to the multitude of advantages associated with them for both the patients and dentists. Europe holds 38% share of global dental treatment consumable market which is highest globally. Dramatic shift can be seen in Europe from traditional molded methods to scanner technology since the intra-oral scanners are more affordable, precise and user friendly. The introduction of these devices has enabled dentists and orthodontists to offer better dental aesthetic services, especially in Europe. Hospitals and dental clinics cover a major share of the dental treatment consumable in the European Union. Germany, United Kingdom and France are the major countries driving the European market owing to the treatment associated with problems of irregular dentition and increase in orthodontics specialists.

The dental segment in the European region is estimated to dominate this market that registered with $6.50 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $9.78 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.4%. Clinics are estimated to witness the highest growth rate of CAGR 9.8% during the forecast period.

The Americas region has benefited in a large manner owing to the ever-growing economy which has propelled the technological advancements incredibly. This in turn has a positive impact on the dental treatment consumable market. The market has existed since long, but the products were expensive. In the current situation, the pricing scenario has changed significantly due to rapid technological changes. Significant investments by private players such as 3M ESPE, Dentsply Internal, Inc. have resulted in their dominance in the market. The APAC region is estimated to witness the highest growth rate of CAGR 7.4% during the forecast period.

Dental Treatment Consumables Market

Dental treatment refers to the medical care that is given to a patient for any dental problem. Generally, these services are customized as treatment requirements differ based on patient preference, illness, dentist choice, cost and availability of products. Consumables differ in material, texture of surface, aesthetics, biocompatibility, size, visibility, shape and color. Generally, consumables made of ceramics, titanium, copper, plastics are preferred mainly due to their tensile strength and biocompatibility. Consumable providers procure materials from the metal, ceramic and other material manufacturers. The materials used in dental treatment consumables need to comply with the safety regulations and medical treatment standards of that particular region.

Consumable providers include device manufactures, crown, implant and brace providers, periodontic consumable providers and orthodontic product providers. Manufacturers collaborate with medical devices and consumable distributors for the distribution of their standard or customized consumables. On-site consumables which assists dentist include homostats, scaling devices, sutures. These are sourced from dental equipment and consumable manufacturers. Biomaterials such as sealing and filling fluids are generally sourced from the consumable distributors. Dental care products such as interdental brushes, specialized dental pastes and whitening agents are available in retail stores as well as clinics.

Dental Treatment Consumables Market Growth Factors

Aesthetic dentistry is growing at a fast rate and is one of the fastest growing fields of dentistry. This booming aesthetic dentistry is set to drive the orthodontic consumables market during the forecast period.

Dental tourism is propelling throughout the world due to various reasons, such as low cost, high quality, shorter waiting time, convenience, travel opportunities, and especially due to cost effective alternatives as compared to the dental care offered in their own country. The aforementioned factors will ultimately lead to the increase in the demand of dental treatment consumables market.

The rising availability of specialized dental pastes, sensitive brushes, whitening agents in the retail space further accelerates the growth of the dental products.

Increasing government healthcare acts in the developing nations provides impetus to the dental consumables market growth.

Key Players of the Dental Treatment Consumables Market:

The major key players of the dental treatment consumables market are Dentsply International, Ivoclar Vivadent, Danaher Corporation and 3M ESPE and Heraeus Kulzer. DENTSPLY International Inc. acquired Astra Tech (Sweden), a leading provider of dental implant products. The motive of this acquisition was to strengthen the company’s leadership position in the global dental market. Ivoclar Vivadent founded a subsidiary in Russia in order to enhance its presence in the growing market of Russia. Danaher Corporation has been focusing on strengthening its dental business segment through regular acquisitions of key dental products and service providers.

Dental Treatment Consumables Market Report is Segmented as below.

Dental Treatment Consumables Market By Type:

Dental Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Crowns & Bridges

Metal based

Ceramic based

CAD/CAM

Porcelain-fused-to-metal

Biomaterials

Bone Graft

Membranes

Orthodontics

Anchorage Appliances

Buccal tubes

Miniscrews

Bands

Ligature

Elastomeric

Wire

Bracket

Aesthetic

Metal

Archwire

Nickel Titanium

Stainless Steel

Beta Titanium

Endodontics

Endodontic files

Obturation

Single use

Delivery Systems

Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Periodontics

Power driven Scaling devices

Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Scalers

Sonic Tips

Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Tips

Sonic Scalers

Magneto restrictive Ultrasonic Scalers

Magneto restrictive Ultrasonic Inserts

Dental Sutures

Locally applied therapeutic products

Dental Anesthetics

Dental Hemostats

Gelatin based hemostats

Oxidized regenerated Cellulose based hemostats

Collagen based hemostats

Retail Dental Care

Dental Brushes

Whitening Agents

Specialized Dental Paste

Dental Wash Solutions

Others

Dental Treatment Consumables Market By End User:

Hospitals

Dentists

Clinics

Dental Treatment Consumables Market By Geography ( Covers 10+ Countries )

Dental Treatment Consumables Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

GC CORPORATION

ZIMMER DENTAL, INC.

BIOMET, INC.

SEPTODONT LTD.

ULTRADENT PRODUCTS, INC

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

Company 7

Company 8

Company 9

Company 10+

