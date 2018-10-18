Kwang Woon is one of the best Marine and Boat Cabin Door Manufacturer Manufacturer in Korea

A global network for shipbuilding and plant industries Kwang Woon is Korea representative global shipbuilding and Plant Company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumulated over the last 30 years.

We, Kwang Woon are actively exporting our products to 11 Asian countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan; 6 countries in the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Brazil; and 4 European countries, including Russia, Italy and Turkey. We produce these products based on advanced know-how taken from our development of diverse products.

CABIN DOOR

B-15 CLASS HINGED DOOR

Fire retarding hinge door.

Internal single & double door for cabin and pubilc space.

Fire Class: B-15

Door Leaf: 0.6~1.2mm Film Coated or Painted or Stainless Steel Hairline

Frame: 1.5mm

Thickness of Door Leaf: 35~50mm

Core Material: HI-Wool, Mineral Wool

Hinge: 3~4ea, Stainless Steel

Sound Reduction: Rw 37~46dB(option)

Hardware Option: Single Door max 780×18600, Double Door max 620×1860

Application Ship Class: MED, BV, DNV-GL, ABS, LR, USCG, KR

Application Area: Internal(Cabin and Public Space)

A-0, A-60 CLASS FIRE RETARDING HINGED DOOR

Internal single & double door for public or machinery space.

Also availble more thick door plate for required air or blast pressure.

EQUIPMENT SUPPLY

Plant

· AP (Asphalt Mixing Plant)

· BP (Batching Plant)

· CP (Crushing Plant)

Paint

· Robot system

· Painting Automation

· Factory & Munition Special Equipment

· Painting Equipment

Marine Equipment

· Elevator

· Fender

· Heat Exchanger & Manifold

