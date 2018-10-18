Cotton Seeds Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

18th October, 2018- Cotton Seeds Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Cotton seed is widely used as feed product for livestock, cotton seed oil, cosmeticsand fertilizers. Cotton Seed contains a high amount of antioxidants and is rich in vitamin E, which is essential for good health. Cotton seed is low in cholesterol that makes it preferable over other oils. It is great for deep-frying as it enhances the flavor of fresh foods. Owing to the aforementioned reasons, cotton seed has been in great demand over the past years and is anticipated to be preferable over the years.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cotton-seed-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Cotton Seeds market are :-

Dupont Pionner

Monsanto

Dow AgroSciences

Nuziveedu Seeds

Other

Cotton Seeds Market by Product Type:

Upland Cotton

Tree Cotton

Other

Cotton Seeds Market by Applications:

Cotton Planting

Cottonseed Oil Production

Fertilizer

Geographical Analysis of Cotton Seeds Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Cotton, the king of natural fibers is mainly cultivated for its lint which makes it most demanded fiber . It is also one of the important cash crops of many of the Afro-Asian countries likeIran, Egypt, India,Sudan, Tanzania and Uzbekistan and plays a key role in their fiscaldevelopment. Cotton seed can be segmented based on products such as linters, oil, hull and meal. Linters are short fibers that are left over after ginning.Linters are used for the manufacture of viscose rayon, cellulose products like cellulose acetate, carboxy methyl cellulose, cellulose nitrate, microcrystalline cellulose, preparation of specialty grade paper, absorbent cotton, etc.

Cottonseed meal is a product of oil extraction.The oil is primarily used as a medium for cooking, salad dressings, production of soap as well as hydrogenated vegetable products. Cottonseed oil owing to the various applications it serves, it has proved to be superior inits nutritional value to many of the traditional oils.Owing to the increasing awareness, cotton seed is used as cooking oil as it is considered to be healthy. Cotton seed oil is highly oxidation resistance that makes it ideal to be used for salad dressing. Cottonseed oil is used in the manufacturing of food and acts as a substitute for cocoa butter in confectionery. Cottonseed oil is used widely for cosmetic use in creams, lotions etc.

Cotton plant is mainly grown for linters; however the major portion of the seed serves as an important by-product. The farmers usually crush the cotton seed and sell it by-products such as linters, hulls, meal and oil which also help in getting better price and less waste of the cottonseed.The major Cotton Seed Market players include Americot Inc., bio-t, Delta& Pine Land, Dabeinong, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, goldoctor, Grand Agriseeds, Hefeifengle seed, Henan Qiule, Seminis, Monsanto, Navdanya, Syngenta, Rijk Zwaan, Seed Co, Jiangsu Dahua, Longping High-tech, Winall Hi-tech Seed, WanxiangDoneed and Zhongnongfa Seed.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cotton-seed-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By Regulatory Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By Service Type Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By Equipment Type Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By Service Contract Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By Service Provider Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By End-User Cotton Seeds Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Cotton Seeds Companies Company Profiles Of The Cotton Seeds Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com