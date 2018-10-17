Emerging Opportunities in Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market with Current Trends Analysis up to 2026

Chelating agents are organic chemical compounds that can form more than one bond with simple metal ion and boost the stability of the complex ion. They are used to prevent the harmful effect of free metal ions. Common chelating agents include ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) and diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA). These chelating agents are not biodegradable; they can lead to serious environmental issues. Environmental issues can be overcome by biodegradable chelating agents such as Methylglycinediacetic acid (MGDA), L-Glutamic acid N, N-diacetic acid (GLDA), Ethylenediamine-N, N-Disuccinic Acid (EDDS), and sodium gluconate.

Key factors driving the biodegradable chelating agents market include potential health and environmental hazards associated with the use of non-biodegradable organic chelating compounds. Demand for biodegradable chelating agents is expected to increase due to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations across the globe. This is prompting companies to increase the production of biodegradable chelating agents, as they offer a safer alternative to the widely used non-biodegradable organic compounds. Additionally, rise in demand for biodegradable chelating agents in cleaning applications is anticipated to boost the demand for these chelating agents in the near future.

The global biodegradable chelating agents market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better biodegradable chelating agents. Development of new chelating agents and applications is estimated to propel the biodegradable chelating agents market. However, high cost of biodegradable chelating agents is projected to adversely affect market growth.

Based on type, the biodegradable chelating agents market can be classified into sodium gluconate, Ethylenediamine-N, N-Disuccinic Acid (EDDS), Glutamic Acid Diacetic Acid (GLDA), Methylglycinediacetic Acid (MGDA) and others. Ethylenediamine-N, N-Disuccinic Acid (EDDS) is the commonly used type in the pulp bleaching process due to its excellent biodegradability.

Biodegradable chelating agents are used in a wide range of applications due to their chemical properties. Based on application, the market can be segmented into pulp & paper, water treatment, disinfectants, agrochemicals, personal care products, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others. The disinfectants segment accounted for significant share of the biodegradable chelating agents in 2016 owing to the high demand for these chelating agents in household and industrial cleaners across the globe. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace, led by the increase in usage of biodegradable chelating agents in the industry.

In terms of geography, the biodegradable chelating agents market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the biodegradable chelating agents market, owing to the increase in awareness about environmental sustainability in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the biodegradable chelating agents during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these chelating agents in water treatment and pulp & paper applications in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global biodegradable chelating agents market include Akzonobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, and The Dow Chemical Company.

