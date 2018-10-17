Electric Bike Market 2018 Receives A Rapid Boost In Economy Due To High Emerging Demands By Forecast To 2022

E-Bike Market 2018
E-Bike Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. E-Bike Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022
Global E-Bike Market Information- by type (pedal assist, throttle control and others), by battery (lithium ion, sealed lead-acid and other), by frame material (carbon fiber, carbon steel, aluminum, aluminum alloy and others), by consumer group (men, women and children), by design (foldable and non-foldable) and by Region – Forecast to 2022
Key Findings:
- Secondary data reveals that the E-Bike exports is projected to grow more than 4% annually post the year 2022
- The top 5 exporters of e-bike are China, Germany, U.S., Netherlands and Switzerland
The Key Players Profiled in e-bike Are As:
Derby Cycle AG (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Accell Group (Netherlands), Easy Motion electric bikes (U.S), Pedego (U.S), Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle co. ltd (China), Yadea technology group co. ltd (China), Bosch (Germany), Stromer (Switzerland) and BTS machinery Co., Ltd (China)
Reasons to buy
- The study includes detailed market analysis of e-bike market encompassing its macro and micro-markets
- It covers market segmentation by type, battery , frame material, consumer group and by design
- It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns
- The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for e-bike and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions
- In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report
- The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources
Intended Audience
- Bicycle and components manufacturers
- Electric motor manufacturers
- Battery Manufacturers
- Automotive manufacturers
- Retailers, wholesalers
- E-commerce companies
- Traders, Importers and exporters
Study Objectives of E-Bike Market
Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments of e-bike
To estimate market size by type, battery, frame material, consumer group and by design
Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand of e-bike
Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies
Company profiling of major players in the market
Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis
Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
3.5 Market Size Estimation
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 MARKET TRENDS
5.1 Trends In Supply/Production
5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption
5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)
5.4 Emerging Brands
5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis
5.6 Innovations In Products/Process
5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries
Continued…….
