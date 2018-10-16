Fairfax Bathroom Remodeling Contractor Provides Bathroom Remodel Tips

Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) October 16, 2018 – The Fairfax bathroom remodeling contractors at Dirt Connections recently published a blog providing remodeling tips for homeowners with small bathrooms. As with any home remodeling project, certain tasks during your Fairfax bathroom remodel may be best left to a professional.

There are several ways to make a small bathroom appear bigger and more comfortable. Consider a glass shower door, which doesn’t divide the room in the same way as an opaque shower curtain or door and can make the room appear larger. Installing your new sink in the corner of the room can clear up some much-needed space, as can replacing a pedestal sink with a floating vanity that allows for extra storage underneath. Oversized medicine cabinets and shelves that extend over the toilet can help add storage, too. Strategically-placed mirrors can give the illusion of a larger room, as can tiles in the shower that match the ones on the floor outside.

While some projects can be tempting to complete on your own, hiring a professional bathroom remodeling contractor is advisable for most bathroom remodel projects. Even the simplest tasks can carry hidden annoyances that can be easily avoided if they are completed professionally. Plumbing and proper placement of fixtures like toilets and sinks can present the biggest hurdles, as it is important to ensure that everything works properly. Redesigning a shower can carry similar concerns, particularly if you’d like to change the placement of the shower. Hiring a professional contractor can help avoid expensive mistakes.

Speak to a professional Fairfax bathroom remodeling contractor for more information and to schedule your small bathroom remodeling project. Dirt Connections has years of experience in helping Fairfax-area homeowners create the new homes of their dreams. The company offers free estimates on all projects and prides itself on completing projects on schedule and with minimal disruptions to your daily life. Dirt Connections can provide a variety of residential and commercial services, including various types of remodeling, pipeline fitting, and pool removals. Contact the firm at https://www.dirtconnections.com/ or by phone at 703-940-9949. Dirt Connections is headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 360-A211, Fairfax, VA 22030.

