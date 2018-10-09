Waterproof Camera Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Scenario:

Global Waterproof Camera market is has seen tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years and it has been estimated that growing travel industry is one of the major driving factor to the market of waterproof camera’s. The global tourism industry has been valued in billions and contributes close to 10% of the global GDP. In the last few years, the number of travelers around the world have increased tremendously which gives an opportunity to the companies who are associated with this industry.

Camera are an important part of any traveler as people want to capture the moments and live in it with years. Waterproof Camera gives the option to capture and Video or a Photograph in any weather regardless of place. High trends towards adventure sports such as water surfing and diving is inviting many people which is creating demand for waterproof cameras.

The global Waterproof Camera Market is expected to grow at USD 10.4 billion by the end of year 2023 with 18.5% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Global Waterproof Camera Market Structure

By Type

Normal Waterproof Cameras

Disposable Waterproof Cameras

By Range

10-30 m

30-60 m

60-80 m

80 m & above

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Row

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Waterproof Camera, with more than 40% of market share. high disposable income of North American countries such as U.S. and Canada is anticipated to be the major driving factor. Europe stands as second biggest market due to the growing travel and tourism industry. Europe attracts more than 100 million tourists every year and as the trend of social media is growing, people are carrying handheld devices to capture the moment and share it on social media platforms. Asia Pacific is growing with steady growth rate and is estimated to cross USD 2 billion market size by the end of year 2023.

Intended Audience

Camera Manufacturers and Suppliers

Distributors

Waterproof Technology Solution Providers

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

