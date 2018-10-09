Global Image Sensor Market to reach a market size of $22.8 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Image Sensor Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Image Sensor is expected to attain a market size of $22.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The CMOS technology was the highest revenue generating segment in 2015, and would be the dominant segment during the forecast period majorly due to its compact nature, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for use in various applications. It is used in static RAM, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and other analog circuits such as data converters and highly integrated transceivers.

Image Sensors application segment is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial/defense, medical, and security & surveillance. Consumer electronics was a dominant segment in 2015. The widespread adoption of dual cameras in smartphones would drive the market demand. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) would significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, smarter and compact cameras can be used in effective traffic management, driving the demand for traffic surveillance cameras. Stringent regulatory norms that are targeted to improve road safety for drivers and pedestrians would be a potential driver to the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Image Sensor Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Image Sensor have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., e2v Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Galaxycore Shanghai Limited Corporation.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-image-sensor-market/

Segmentation

Global Image Sensor Market By Type

CMOS (Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor)

FSI (Front illumination)

BSI (Backside illumination)

CCD (charge-coupled device)

Global Image Sensor Market By Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Others

Global Image Sensor Market By Geography

North America Image Sensor Market

U.S. Image Sensor Market

Canada Image Sensor Market

Mexico Image Sensor Market

Rest of North America Image Sensor Market

Europe Image Sensor Market

Germany Image Sensor Market

U.K. Image Sensor Market

France Image Sensor Market

Russia Image Sensor Market

Spain Image Sensor Market

Italy Image Sensor Market

Rest of Europe Image Sensor Market

Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market

China Image Sensor Market

Japan Image Sensor Market

India Image Sensor Market

Taiwan Image Sensor Market

South Korea Image Sensor Market

Singapore Image Sensor Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market

LAMEA Image Sensor Market

Brazil Image Sensor Market

Argentina Image Sensor Market

UAE Image Sensor Market

Saudi Arabia Image Sensor Market

South Africa Image Sensor Market

Nigeria Image Sensor Market

Rest of LAMEA Image Sensor Market

Companies Profiled

Toshiba Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Apple Inc.

e2v Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Galaxycore Shanghai Limited Corporation

