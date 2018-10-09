Digital therapeutics Market Size Set for Continued Growth over 2025

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital therapeutics Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Digital therapeutics refers to health or social care interventions delivered through a smart device to support healthy behaviors and provide therapeutic effects.

Digital therapies/programs are cost-effective and have the potential to improve patient engagement and bring a substantial change in patients’ health. Owing to these advantages, digital therapeutics is increasingly being prescribed to help manage long-term conditions such as diabetes, insomnia, and asthma.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Therapeutics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Digital Therapeutics Market growth is driven by the incidence of preventable chronic diseases, rising focus on preventive healthcare, technological advancements, growing need to control healthcare costs, significant increase in venture capital investments, and a number of benefits offered by digital therapeutics, such as their abilities to induce behavioral change, improve drug adherence, patient convenience, and user-friendliness.

Furthermore, government initiatives to support the development and adoption of digital therapeutics solutions also provide an impetus to the growth of this market. The relatively untapped Asia-Pacific market and unexplored therapeutic applications have opened an array of opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, patient data privacy concerns, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers may restrain the growth of this market.

The worldwide market for Digital Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 30.3% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Proteus Digital Health, Inc. Omada Health, Inc. Welldoc, Inc. Livongo Health Noom Inc. Ginger.Io, Inc. Propeller Health 2morrow Inc. Canary Health Inc. Mango Health Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

B2C B2B

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Preventive

Treatment/Care

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital Therapeutics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Therapeutics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Therapeutics, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Therapeutics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital Therapeutics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Digital Therapeutics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Industry Overview Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Digital therapeutics Market Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis Production Analyses of Digital therapeutics Market by Regions, Technology, and Applications Sales and Revenue Analysis of Digital therapeutics Market by Regions Analyses of Digital therapeutics Market Production, Supply, Sales and Market Status 2013-2025 Analysis of Digital therapeutics Market industry Key Manufacturers Price and Gross Margin Digital therapeutics Analysis Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Digital therapeutics Market Development Trend of Digital therapeutics Market industries 2012-2022 Industry Chain Suppliers of Digital therapeutics Market with Contact Information New Project Investment Feasibility Analyses of Digital therapeutics Market Conclusion of the Digital therapeutics industries 2018 Market Research Report

