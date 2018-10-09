BRIC Hip replacement Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Leading Players, Size : Ken Research

According to study, “BRIC Hip Replacement Procedures Outlook to 2025” some of the major player that are working in the BRIC hip replacement procedure are Zimmer holding Inc, Smith & nephew Plc, Bonovo orthopedics Inc, Stryker corporation, Depuy, Biomet Inc, Corin group Plc, Microport orthopedics Inc, B.BraunMelsungen AG.

Hip replacement is a surgical procedure in which the hip joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant, called hip prosthesis. It is most common orthopaedic surgery. Hip replacement procedure provides relief in hip pain and stiffness. It can be performed as a total replacement and half replacement. Total replacement consists of replacing both the acetabulum and the femoral head whereas half replacement consists of replacing of only femoral head in general. Most hip replacements are performed to remedy hip arthritis. Hip arthritis is a common condition that causes problems with the ball-and-socket joint at the junction of the pelvis and lower extremity. There are different types of arthritis that can cause pain in the hip joint such as osteoarthritis andrheumatoid etc. Symptoms of hip arthritis are stiffness, pain in (groin, thigh, and knee), walking with a limp and limited range of motion etc.

The procedural steps for hip replacement surgery involve diagnosis of hip arthritis, removing the worn out hip joint ball, removing the worn out hip joint socket, placement of the acetabular component, preparing the femur, placement of the stem, insertion of the ball, final hip replacement implant. Some precautions are also advised to protect the newly implanted hip. These restrictions are known as hip precautions. Hip precautions prevent patient from placing hip in a position where the ball could potentially come out of the socket, called hip dislocation.

In India, the two major types of hip replacements include cemented prosthesis and uncemented prosthesis. Cemented prosthesis is held in place by poly metha acrylate cement that attaches the metal to the bone. An uncemented prosthesis has a fine mesh of holes on the surface area that touches the bone, the mesh allows the bone to grow into the mesh and become part of the bone. The total cost of hip joint replacement treatment in India is far more less than getting hip replacement in countries like USA, UK, Australia and others.

In China, a majority of patients choose to receive primary treatment in a tertiary hospital due to the special national condition. There were 2026 tertiary hospitals in China by 2016. Besides the imbalanced distribution of economic resources in China and the lack of medical insurance, many patients do not have access hip replacement treatments. One of the otherproblem in China is associated with insufficient number of doctors and surgeon for hip replacement. The Chinese medical insurance policy may need further consideration of the demographic and economic factors.

In Russia, it is observed that, there are about 34 million people are at high risk of hip fractures, annually. However country lacks standards of care for patients with hip fracture and an extremely low rate of surgical treatment of hip fracture is reported inthe entire country. The Russian association has developed a unified education program for patients, recommended by the training and methodical association of Russian universities on medical and pharmaceutical education as a manual for the system of advancedprofessional education of doctors.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/bric-hip-replacement/156751-91.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249