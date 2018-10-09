Asia-Pacific Neurological Monitoring Devices Market is projected to reach a market value of USD 2.14 Billion by 2023.

In the year 2018, Asia-Pacific Neurological Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2.14 Billion at pace of 8.2% CAGR.

Neurological monitoring devices are used to control neurological functioning, which reduces the risk of nerve damage during various surgeries. These devices can help diagnose, prevent and treat various neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, major depression, epilepsy, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury. Neurological monitoring devices include various methods such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG) and evoked potentials to monitor the functional integrity of certain neuronal structures.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Asia-Pacific Neurological Monitoring Devices Market is driven due to factors like rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of neuro specialty clinics and hospitals, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about neurological disorder treatment among people. In addition, increasing investments for R&D activities by government and private organizations, introduction of advanced monitoring devices, and advancement of technology in the medical sector is expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost devices, stringent regulatory policies, and limited skilled professionals are expected to decline the growth rate for Asia-Pacific Neurological Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific Neurological Monitoring Devices Market has been primarily divided into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia. China and India holds largest market share in the Neurological Monitoring Devices Market due to increasing investments for R&D activities, growing population, and improving healthcare infrastructures are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Asia-Pacific Neurological Monitoring Devices Market are CAS Medical Systems Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Intel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, InTouch Health, InTechnology, MEG International Services Ltd., Rimed Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Electrical Geodesics Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Advanced Brain Monitoring.

