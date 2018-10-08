Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market 2025- by Opportunities, Analysis and Applications

8th October, 2018- Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Oxo alcohols are the alcohols produced by Oxo process which is also known as hydro-formylation. The aldehyde isomers are the final product obtained after completion of reaction in the presence of a catalyst. After hydrogenation of aldehyde isomers, the alcohol is obtained. Oxo alcohols characteristically lie between C3-C15 range and are clear liquids with specific odors. Oxo alcohols have inclusive demand from the sectors like construction, automotive, housing, and electrical sectors. These are also used as solvents which are then reacted with phthalic anhydride to produce phthalates, which find use in market as vinyl plasticizers. Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market is segmented based on product types, form, application, and region.

Top Key Manufacturers of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material market are :-

BASF

Arkema

Dow

Evonik

Exxon Mobil

Mitsubishi Chemical

Eastman

Other

Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market by Product Type:

2-Ethyl Hexanol

Normal-butanol

Iso-butanol

Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market by Applications:

Acrylates

Glycol Ethers

Acetates

Other

Geographical Analysis of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market is classified, by product types into Isobutanol, 2-Ethylhexanol,Isononanol, 2-Propylheptanol, and Normal-Butanol. N-Butanol and 2-Ethylhexanol accounted for the majority market share of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market and is expected to remain dominant in the upcoming years.Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market is classified, by forms into Solid, Liquid, and Powder. Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market is classified, by application into Solvents, Resins, Coatings, Stabilizer, Plasticizers, Adhesives and Specialty Chemicals. Plasticizers segment accounted for the largest market share of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market and is expected to remain dominant over the foremost period. The reason being, rising demand of plasticizers from their manufacturers.

Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market is segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the largest market share of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market and is estimated to lead the market in the upcoming years. China is a major consumer of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Industry in this region and is expected to remain dominant in future. Developing countries such as India and Japan is also estimated to grow at fastest pace in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, developed regions such as North America and Europe are projected to have gradual demand for Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material in future. Moreover, rest of the world is expected to grow at lucrative pace in the upcoming years. The key players of Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Industry are Andhra petrochemicals, BASF, INEOS, Arkema, ZAK S.A., DOW, Oxea, Evonik, Eastman, Exxon Mobil and Mitsubishi Chemical.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By Regulatory Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By Service Type Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By Equipment Type Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By Service Contract Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By Service Provider Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By End-User Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Companies Company Profiles Of The Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Industry

