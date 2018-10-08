Global Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Automotive Injector Nozzle Market 2018

Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Injector Nozzle Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Report Information by Technology (Diesel Direct, Gasoline Direct, Gasoline Port Fuel), by Fuel Used (Diesel, Gasoline), by Sales Channel (OEM, After Market), by Vehicle Type, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

The automobile engine fuel combustion system of earlier times would involve the use of a traditional carburetor to supply fuel to the engine from the fuel tank. The amount of fuel fed to the engine per unit time could be adjusted using a simple manual adjustment in the carburetor. Even then, this technology had severe drawbacks in terms of fuel efficiency, and hence the automotive multi-point fuel injection system involving the use of the injector nozzle is preferred nowadays, which assures electronically metered supply of fuel to the engine combustion chamber.

Several factors aid the growth of global automotive injector nozzle market. Firstly, awareness about global warming is encouraging the governments to push for cleaner and fuel efficient engine technologies. Secondly, the automotive injector nozzle technology is a sure shot measure to increase the power/thrust with the same amount of fuel used. Thirdly, the life of the engine increases due to the improved efficiency, thus reducing the vehicle running cost. The global automotive injector nozzle market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approx. 6% between 2017 and 2023.

Automotive Injector Nozzle Market by Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the gasoline direct injection system is the most preferred and the most widely accepted. The primary reason for this is gasoline being a cleaner fuel than diesel. Additionally, the multi-point fuel injection system works more efficiently in case of the gasoline direct injection system as against the gasoline port fuel injection, which uses a single port for injecting the fuel in the combustion chamber. On the basis of the fuel used, gasoline as a fuel, is preferred over diesel for fitting the injector nozzle to the vehicle, owing to lower emission of byproduct gases. On the basis of the sales channel, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) adopt the injector nozzle more than aftermarket channel, primarily because incorporating this system during the vehicle designing and manufacturing stage is much easier than during the repair/maintenance of the automobile

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America region is known for a purchase inclination towards large and high performing cars. The people here prefer petrol powered vehicles over diesel-powered vehicles, since petrol is a greener variety, causing the vehicle engine life to increase. The Europe region generally produces superior performance cars, which can run better with gasoline than diesel. These cars require precise engineering and fuel-efficient system. Asia Pacific, of all the markets has the largest population. To cater to the automotive needs of such a large population, effective automotive technologies have to be used on a mass production scale. All these reasons, aptly justify the high growth potential of the automotive injector nozzle on a global scale.

The Key Players in Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Edelbrock, LLC (U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv PLC) (U.S.), Kinsler Fuel Injection (U.S.), Keihin Corporation (Japan), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). TI Automotive, Inc. (U.K.), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Denso Corporation (Japan), Transonic Combustion Inc. (U.S.) and Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.) are among others.

The report for Global Automotive Injector Nozzle Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

