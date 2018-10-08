E-Coat Market by Type (Cathodic Epoxy, Cathodic Acrylic, and Anodic) and Application (Commercial Vehicles, Automotive Parts & Accessories, Heavy-duty Equipment, and Appliances) , Region.- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2026

E-coat is an immersion coating process in which electrically charged particles are deposited out of a water suspension to coat a conductive part. In E-coating positive charge is applied to the paint bath and a negative charge is applied to the workpiece. Workpiece are suspended in a paint solution and allowed to remain for a time as per thickness requirement. Further processed through a baking oven where the paint is melted onto the part for fusion bonding and heat cured to form a hard and durable film to coat the part. Technological innovations impel the growth of the market. The growth of the automotive sector in rising economies and potential for e-coat from the shipbuilding & pipeline industries are expected to offer growth opportunity for the market.

Cathodic acrylic is expected to witness the highest growth in the e-coat market. Cathodic acrylic e-coat is used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous workpiece are required. Cathodic acrylic e-coat is available in a wide range of glosses and colors to maximize exterior durability, gloss retention, color retention, and corrosion protection. This type is used as a one-coat finish in the agricultural and lawn garden equipment and appliances and air-conditioner utilities.

The major market for automotive includes Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Paints have increased in an automobile, as they ensure shinny and glossy effect, due to which they are highly demanded among customers. The trend of colour customization in vehicles, especially in automotive is expected to drive the e-coat market.

Asia-Pacific region in the e-coat market is witnessing moderate-to-high growth with increasing demand, especially from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing demand from the automotive and commercial vehicles segments along with electronic appliances market is driving the Asia-Pacific e-coat market. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of e-coat. China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world increasing population, improved lifestyle, low-cost labor, and revised environmental regulations would help the e-coat market to grow in the forecast period

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers Xalta Coating Systems , PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE , Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Valspar Corporation, Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Luvata Oy, Hawking Electro technology Ltd., and NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, NIPSEA Group, Axalta Coating Systems, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd, The Valspar Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

