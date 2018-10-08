Data Governance Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions

Market Highlights:

Data governance is a control system that make sure that the data access by automated processes encounters exact standards, for instance a business rule and data integrity restraints in the data model. The data governor procedures data quality observing against production data to communicate inaccuracies in data back to operational team members for remedial action. Data governance states to the general management of the accessibility, safety and, usability of the data employed in an enterprise. Data governance is a set of practices that guarantees that important data assets are properly managed all over the enterprise. Data governance increases the confidence and consistency in the decision making within the organization, it also helps in maximizing the income generation potential of the data and minimizing the re work.

The demand for Data governance is witnessing exponential progress, primarily because nearly every technological domain necessitates well distributed managed services. The services being offered must fit seamlessly into the customer’s location. The requirement to meet the regulations & agreement has driven the market for the data governance, organizations needs to improve and endure the strategic risk management it has also powered the growth of the data governance solutions. The data governance requires the varying structure of regulatory policies and data address validation which are the major constraints of the data governance solution and services. The issues related to the quality is also the major restraining factor of the data governance.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2362

Major Key Players

Alation Inc.(U.S.) ,

Data3Sixty Inc.(U.S.)

Reltio Inc. (U.S.),

Global Data Excellence (Switzerland),

Magnitude Software, Inc.(U.S.),

Informatica (U.S.),

SAP SE(Germany),

Alfresco Software Inc.(U.S.),

International Business Machines(IBM)(U.S.),

Symantec Corporation(U.S.)

According to MRFR, The Global Data Governance Market is expected to grow US~$ 2 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~18%.

Industry News

December 2017, ONC Focuses on Data Governance with Patient Matching Framework. The ONC’s new patient matching and identification framework puts a strong emphasis on the importance of data governance and quality. The patient demographic data quality toolkit claims to address a serious and pervasive problem in health information management (medical errors caused by incorrect patient information). The ONC community of practice analysed available frameworks and selected CMMI institute’s Data Management Maturity (DMM) model as the baseline for developing the PDDQ framework of best practice.

December 2017, Data and the cloud will transform every business. Erwin data Modeler, is announcing a data governance module in addition to their existing suite of data modeling, enterprise architecture and business process modeling tools. The first release of the data governance tool is benefiting from the strong metadata repository acquired from Corso and is delivering business glossary, data discovery, governance process and collaboration.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by component: solution, and services

Segmentation by deployment: on premise, on cloud.

Segmentation by application: sales and marketing, product & process management, risk management, others.

Segmentation by industry: IT & telecom, financial services, healthcare, retail, government, others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the world.

Regional Analysis;

North America is probable to grasp the major market share and lead the data governance market in the estimate period, due to huge investment in cloud-based solutions, initial adoption of developing technologies, and a huge number of players present in this region. The APAC market is expected to see exponential growth and is foreseeable to be the most promising region for the data governance market. This is attributable to the rising necessity to follow compliance and regulations being defined by regulatory bodies and organizations region. The operations & IT market dominated the Europe data governance market by function and would remain to be a leading market till the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-governance-market-2362

Intended Audience