Smart Lighting Market 2023: Comprehensive Research Study

Market Highlights:

Smart lighting market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing development of smart cities. Major driving factor in the growth of smart lighting market is the growing need for energy efficient solutions and smart lighting solutions for the same. Increasing advancements in technology is another major factor responsible for the growth of smart lighting market. Increased demand for intelligent street lighting solutions is one major factor responsible for fueling the growth of smart lighting market.

Giants like Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany) and Honeywell International (U.S.) are the major players in the smart lighting market. Philips Lighting has come up with new solutions for smart lighting by embedding ZigBee communication chips inside the LED ceiling lights and luminaries which will help in reducing the energy consumption by controlling the lighting in an intelligent manner. Pre-programmed sensors are already fit into it and can be directly controlled with the help of ZigBee from any phone or tablets. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Smart lighting market is expected to witness significant growth with the growing development of smart cities and increasing demand for cost effective solutions in order to improve overall productivity.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/960

Smart lighting market has been segmented on the basis of component, product type, light source, communication technology and application. The communication technology segment is bifurcated into wired and wireless communication technology. Out of which, the wired communication technology segment is expected to hold the largest market share of smart lighting market whereas, wireless communication technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing popularity of internet of things and growing demand for connected things. This replacement of wired with wireless will also avoid the hassle of laying wires and improve flexibility.

The major factor restraining the growth of smart lighting market is the lack of awareness about the installation costs and also regarding payback period. This could be a major factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of smart lighting market. Security and privacy issues regarding the implementation of smart lighting solutions is another major factor that could hamper the growth of smart lighting market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Smart Lighting Market has been valued at approx. USD 25 Billion by the end of forecast period with 27% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in smart lighting market are – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (The Netherlands), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), CREE, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Smart Lighting Global Market – Segmentation

The smart lighting market can be classified into 7 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Comprises of Software and Service

: Comprises of Software and Service Segmentation by Product Type : Comprises of Smart Bulbs, Fixtures and Lighting Control

: Comprises of Smart Bulbs, Fixtures and Lighting Control Segmentation by Light Source : Comprises of Fluorescent Light Source, LED Light Source, HID Light Source and Other Light Sources

: Comprises of Fluorescent Light Source, LED Light Source, HID Light Source and Other Light Sources Segmentation by Communication Technology : Comprises of Wired Communication Technologies and Wireless Communication Technologies

: Comprises of Wired Communication Technologies and Wireless Communication Technologies Segmentation by Application : Comprises of Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting

: Comprises of Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Segmentation by End User : Comprises of Residential end-users, Commercial end-users, Industrial end-users and Government

: Comprises of Residential end-users, Commercial end-users, Industrial end-users and Government Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of smart lighting market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in smart lighting market in Europe is attributed to technical advancements and increasing investments in infrastructure modernization projects in that region. The growth in Europe is followed by North America region.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology providers

Residential end-users

Commercial end-users

Industrial end-users

Government bodies

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-smart-lighting-market-960

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Component

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Smart Lighting Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

6.2.1.1 Software

6.2.1.2 Service

6.2.2 By Product Type

6.2.2.1 Luminaries

6.2.2.1.1 Smart Bulbs

6.2.2.1.2 Fixtures

6.2.2.2 Lighting Controls

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com