La Trobe University, Australia and Amity University Inaugurates a New Joint Centre for Eminence at Amity Campus!

• New Joint Centre for Eminence at Amity Campus Inaugurated

• Awarded Scholarship Certificate worth AUD 100K to the Winner of “2019 Indian Woman Access Scholarship” Supporting Young Indian Female Leaders

La Trobe University a multi-campus university in Victoria, Australia partners with Amity University and inaugurated a New Joint Centre for Eminence at Amity Campus today. This centre will house joint research, short term professional course offerings and various Training Workshops in multiple disciplines.

The event was attended by the delegation from La Trobe University led by their Vice Chancellor and President Professor John Dewar, Senior Management Team of Amity University including their Chancellor Dr. Atul Chauhan and Group Vice Chancellor Professor Gurinder Singh, delegates from various Universities across the country and International Partner Universities of Amity University. The objective of setting up this Centre is to strengthen our partnerships and synergise of both Universities. This will develop opportunities for the Academics and Researchers from both Universities to work more closely and benefit Students, Community and Industry from it.

2019 Indian Woman Access Scholarship

Recently, La Trobe University in association with FICCI (FLO) conducted a panel discussion on Women Employment, in which the leading Women of the country were the Panellist including Governor of Pondicherry Dr Kiran Bedi. Professor John Dewar at the event announced a scholarship worth AUD 100K Winner of this Scholarship Certificate worth AUD 100K is Ms. Subashri Meenakshi Ganapathy Sankaran from Hosur, Karnataka. She has a strong academic background and has a strong determination to work for Women Empowerment. The winner can commence her Postgraduate course – Master of Cybersecurity with LTU from 2019

Professor John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor & President, La Trobe University said, “We are happy to announce the Inauguration of New Joint Centre for Eminence with Amity University. This will further strengthen and synergise the relations of both the Universities, which in future will widen the horizons for the academics and researchers to work closely and benefit Students, Community and Industry from it. Along with this association, University is also developing various course articulation arrangements with Amity University.”

Prof Dewar further added, “Reiterating La Trobe’s commitment to India and our belief that a Scholarship fuels a high-quality education of unparalleled global standards can have a life changing impact in launching the careers of talented students with high academic credentials. This time, LTU announced Scholarship “2019 Indian Women access Scholarship”, which provides financial support to an Indian female student to study at LTU. The Scholarship pays for the recipient’s study costs for the expected duration of the course.”

The Study costs covered by this Scholarship will include: • full tuition fee; • an establishment fee of A$5,000; • a stipend of A$10,800 per semester (to be paid across four months); and • a payment of A$1,800 to assist with the expenses on IELTS test fee, a visa application fee and a return economy-class airfare

Present at the occasion, Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor Amity University, said, “We are glad to announce our New Joint Centre for Eminence in partnership with La Trobe University (LTU). It will be a great step towards developing opportunities for Students from both the Universities and will open new avenues to work closely within the Industry. This Centre will house joint research, short term professional course offerings and various training workshops in multiple disciplines. The Course will be started with Sports Management, Click Chemistry and Cyber Security will expand it further to other areas as well.”

About La Trobe University

La Trobe University is multi-campus university based in Victoria, Australia. Named after the first Lieutenant Governor of Victoria, La Trobe University has been at the forefront of higher education in Australia for the past fifty years. La Trobe is renowned for its academic excellence and research achievements. It has seven campuses in Victoria and one campus in New South Wales in Australia. More than 2,00,000 students have graduated from La Trobe University and have gone on to achieve great things in all walks of life, giving La Trobe its well-deserved reputation. For details, please visit www.latrobe.edu.au/international.