High Protein Based Food Market Analysis Global Industry Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023 Analysis

High-protein-based food products are specially-made products that help to build energy and muscle, and improve one's overall health. These products are also good sources of various fortified nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fats.

The concept of high-protein-based foods has gained worldwide popularity in the past few years. In the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity rates are nearly 39% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 40-59 years and 29% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 20-39 years.

With the high obesity rates and the increasing number of related health issues, the emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. This in turn, is driving the market's growth in the US, especially for sports nutrition drinks.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the High Protein Based Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The gradual shift in preference toward natural and herbal products is one of the major factors driving this market’s growth. Since these natural products have lesser side effects and are effective for a long period, their demand is gaining momentum. Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources and have several health benefits. Moreover, vendors are now focusing on developing herbal products to address the growing demand, which will propel this market’s growth prospects during the forecast period.

The Americas accounted for most of the market shares during 2016 and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. The US is the largest market in this region, which is experiencing growth in terms of both volume and value. With changing consumer demographics and growing awareness of protein’s health benefits, the demand for food and beverages with high protein content will gain traction over the next four years in the region.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Clif Bar & Company

Coca-Cola

Glanbia Nutritionals

GSK

PepsiCo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Protein-Rich Drinks

High-Protein and High-Energy Sports Drinks

High-Protein and Nutritious Sports Drinks

Protein-Rich Packaged Food

Protein Supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Discounters

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global High Protein Based Food market.

Chapter 1, to describe High Protein Based Food Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of High Protein Based Food, with sales, revenue, and price of High Protein Based Food, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of High Protein Based Food, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, High Protein Based Food market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Protein Based Food sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

