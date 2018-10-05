Global Airport Stand Equipment Market is estimated to reach $1,825 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025

Airport Stand Equipment Market is estimated to reach $1,825 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025. Airport stand equipment is the support equipment located at airport, generally on the ramp, the servicing zone by the terminal. This equipment ensures easy functioning of aircraft-related tasks on the ramp. The major factor of airport stands equipment includes aircraft mobility, ground power operations and cargo. This also includes pushback tugs, baggage and cargo tractors, carts, lifts, forklifts, ground power units, air conditioning units, and belt loaders. It reduces set-up time for operations with real-time location visibility of equipment. There are many benefits of airport stand equipment such as easier and more accurate tracking of mileage and hours, improved airport safety and ensure to improve the overall operational reliability of the equipment.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/airport-stand-equipment-market-report/request-sample

Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of global airport stand equipment market are increasing operational efficiency of airports, and technological advancements & modernization of airports. Additionally, increasing demand of new aircrafts worldwide is also supporting the market growth. However, increasing operating cost of low cost carriers is the restraint that would hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, upsurge in brownfield and greenfield airport projects generate profitable opportunities for the global airport stand equipment market.

The global airport stand equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, and geography. Equipment type segment is classified into air bridges (steel walled air bridges and glass walled air bridges), preconditioned air unit (fixed preconditioned air unit and movable preconditioned air unit), electrical ground power unit (fixed electrical ground power unit and movable electrical ground power unit) and stand entry guidance system (VDGS (visual docking guidance system) and A-VDGS (advanced visual docking guidance system)).

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/airport-stand-equipment-market-report/toc

Based on geography, global airport stand equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include JBT, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, Textron Inc., Cavotec SA, AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., HDT Global, ADELTE Group S.L., thyssenkrupp AG, and TUG Technologies Corporation., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Airport Stand Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as equipment type

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Airport Stand Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Airport Stand Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/airport-stand-equipment-market-report/request-customization

Scope of the Global Airport Stand Equipment Market

Equipment Type Segments

Air Bridges

Steel Walled Air Bridges

Glass Walled Air Bridges

Preconditioned Air Unit

Fixed Preconditioned Air Unit

Movable Preconditioned Air Unit

Electrical Ground Power Unit

Fixed Electrical Ground Power Unit

Movable Electrical Ground Power Unit

Stand Entry Guidance System

V DGS (Visual Docking Guidance System)

A-VDGS (Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com