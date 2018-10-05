Delhi to have 17 Lakh Affordable Homes by way of the Land Pooling Policy

The DDA or Delhi Development Authority has approved the Land Pooling Policy. This has probably opened the doors for the construction of 17 lakh new and amenity-rich residential units in the national capital. The policy has been approved by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the highest decision-making entity of the DDA. The policy covers the urbanized areas of different extensions at a total of 95 villages throughout the city.

By way of the Land Pooling Policy Delhi, different development agencies shall develop infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, stadiums, roads and community centers on part of pooled land obtained from farmers and landowners. Remaining part of the land would be returned to the owners for executing different residential projects with the assistance of the private development companies. Formulated with the objective of offering affordable homes in the national capital, the LPP is also expected to bring in huge social, civil and economic development in the city. The policy has full chances of serving as a major advantage for the farmers while bringing in a lot of investment opportunities for the property investors.

The Delhi Housing Society has taken up the endeavor of constructing more than 5 lakh homes for the people belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society. These 5 lakh residential units shall be counted within the 17 lakh number provided by the authority. Previously, it was discussed that the land pooled from the farmers shall be offered to the DDA that would serve as developer entity and tale up tasks like infrastructure development and sectoral planning.

Landowners with almost any land size can take part in the LPP. Nevertheless, the minimum land size that shall be taken up for the purpose of development is two hectares. DE or developer entity individuals can take part in this scheme by pooling parts of land covered under a certain sector according to the Zonal Development Plan.