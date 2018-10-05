Colocation Market: Top Key Market Trends 2018-2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Colocation Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Summary

The global Colocation Market report by wide-ranging study of the Colocation industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest Market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Colocation industry report. The Colocation Market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Colocation industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Colocation Market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Some of the key information covered in the Colocation Market report includes the Market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the Colocation Market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall Colocation Market outlook is the mainstay of the global Colocation Market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Colocation Market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

Snapshot

A Colocation center (or colo) offers dedicated facility, where a business can physically house their servers and other equipment. Businesses can rent the space, as opposed to locating their servers or other computing hardware in their offices, for greater network reliability and uptime.

The global Colocation Market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Colocation Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Demand Coverage (Colocation Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Communications

CenturyLink

Interxion

Verizon Enterprise

Telehouse

AT&T

DFT

Rackspace

Navisite

Colt

Coresite

SunGard Availability Services

I/O Data Centers

Internap

Level 3 Communications

Peer 1 Hosting

QTS

TeraGo Networks

Windstream

Global Switch

Cyrusone

21Vianet

ChinaCache

ChinaNetCenter

Netbank

51IDC

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Colocation Market Industry Overview

1.1 Colocation Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Colocation Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Colocation Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Retail Colocation

2.1.2 Wholesale Colocation

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Three: Global Colocation Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Banking, Financial and Insurance

3.1.2 Government & Public

3.1.3 Telecom & IT

3.1.4 Healthcare & Life sciences

3.1.5 Energy

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Four: Major Region Colocation Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

5.1 Equinix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Digital Realty (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 NTT Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 CenturyLink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Interxion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Verizon Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Telehouse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 AT&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 DFT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Rackspace (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Navisite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Colt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Coresite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 SunGard Availability Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 I/O Data Centers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Internap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Level 3 Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Peer 1 Hosting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 QTS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 TeraGo Networks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Windstream (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 Global Switch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.23 Cyrusone (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.24 21Vianet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.25 ChinaCache (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.26 ChinaNetCenter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.27 Netbank (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.28 51IDC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter Six: Conclusion

